Harris County Board of Commissioners move to bring back Unified Development Code draft

After months of discussions, a hot button topic about acres and requirements in Harris County was supposed to be up for a vote tonight.
By James Giles
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
However, that did not happen, and the county’s commissioners are going back to the drawing board.

After an hour of discussion, four out of five commissioners agreed to table tonight’s vote and bring it back up later.

This boils down to some people wanting to build and not be restricted, while others in Harris County want homes to continue staying spread out.

Location, location, location. That’s what people say about choosing land, but the issue up for debate in Harris County is not so simple.

Tuesday night’s meeting did not go according to schedule when it came to if the five commissioners would vote yes or no to a newly drafted Unified Development Code.

It would change to minimum requirements to buy or build on acreage in Harris County, a move that raises concerns for some residents and commissioners.

“I’ve read this, and I’ve gone through this, and I’ve gone through this. Everybody can see how thick it is, and I’m a school teacher and even I am having trouble figuring this thing out. I keep going through it and going through it and I’m not sure this is completely done yet,” said District 2 Commissioner Robert Grant.

“I’m concerned that there will be a loss of jobs to our Harris county residents,” said District 3 Commissioner, Becky Langston.

Mark Lawrence is a pastor in Harris County and says members of his congregation have kids they’d want to divide their land amongst but this draft would not allow that if passed.

“It would just put a breaks on me buying land because I know I might not be able to develop the land I want to purchase at some time.”, said Lawrence. “If this draft is passed at some point, it could very well stop them from building on their own property. There’s just too much going on in it at one time.”

Lawrence adds that according to the draft, you have to build a minimum of five acres of land to build a residential property on or 10 acres for a mobile home.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

