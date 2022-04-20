House of Heroes, Wells Fargo partner to repair widow’s home in honor of late veteran husband

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to follow the House Heroes 2022 ‘Redeeming the Block’ campaign.

Today, the nonprofit teamed with Wells Fargo to honor the service of CPL Henry Thomas, Jr. by completing repairs to the home of his widow.

Nadine Thomas lives in Columbus. Volunteers helped her out in several ways, including pressure washing the home’s exterior and porch, cleaning up shrubbery and also planting flowers.

“He would probably say, ‘I’m praying someone is helping her because he knows I try’ and he doesn’t want me to fall because I do fall sometime,” expressed Thomas.

Wells Fargo District Manager Ashley Hawthorne said, “Mrs. Thomas is amazing. She is a veteran widow. She just turned 79 last week. We wanted to come out and do what we can to make her life easier so that she can enjoy her yard and her inside.”

Thomas’s husband was born in 1932 and served two years in the Amry, earning a Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal, to name a few.

CPL Thomas passed away on July 16, 2020, a hero to his family and nation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.