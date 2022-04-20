LaGrange woman arrested after striking child’s father with car

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers arrested a woman after running over her child’s father with her car during a domestic dispute.

On April 19, the LaGrange Police Department responded to the area of E Crovat Street regarding a person hit by a vehicle during an argument.

Amid the investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Section, Shoquavius Colton drove her 2012 Hyundai Elantra to E Crovat Street, where Tanarius Thompson was standing on the side of the road.

An argument began between Colton and Thompson. Colton became very angry in the dispute and drove her vehicle towards the victim, striking him.

The suspect attempted to strike Thompson a second time before fleeing the scene.

Thompson did suffer minor injuries to his leg.

According to LaGrange police, the suspect and the victim share a child.

During the investigation, Colton eventually returned to the scene and was apprehended and charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

