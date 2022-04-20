Business Break
Lee Co. Humane Society looking for adoptive, foster homes for puppy overload

(Laura Bowen)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society has an overload of puppies and needs your help to adopt or foster them.

If you are interested in fostering, the Lee County Humane Society has many options.

They have short-term, long-term and overnight fostering -- anything to help these dogs get out around people and enjoy their time outside the kennel before their hopeful adoptions.

“We also have an adoption special going on right now. All spade and neutered dogs are ten dollars to adopt. Those who are not spade and neutered are 60 dollars to adopt. $50 will be refunded to the adopter once they are altered.”

The organization will provide those interested in fostering food and supplies for the puppy.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

