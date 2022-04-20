Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police today, along with assistance from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, took Donnel Russell into custody.

Authorities arrested the suspect on a murder warrant for the shooting death of David Brown on April 10. Brown died the next day at the hospital.

Russell is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday morning, April 21.

Although an arrest has been made, Columbus police ask if anyone has information about the shooting to contact them.

You can remain anonymous.

