Mercer plans dedication ceremony, open house for new Columbus med school campus

The campus welcomed students in January.(Source: Mercer University)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercer University is inviting the public to attend a dedication ceremony and open house for its new School of Medicine campus in Columbus.

Relocation and expansion plans for the Columbus facility were first announced in May of 2019; it welcomed students in January of this year.

Officials say, over the next several years, this project will increase the campus’ enrollment to 240 Doctor of Medicine students - eventually equaling the size of its campuses in Macon and Savannah.

Mercer University President William D. Underwood, School of Medicine Dean Dr. Jean Sumner, along with state legislators, civic leaders, faculty, staff, and students are all scheduled to be in attendance.

The event will be held Friday, April 22 at 1:30 p.m. at 1633 1st Avenue. The campus will be open for tours following the dedication ceremony.

