Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.

Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel’s attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients.

Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been convicted of a single count of murder.

