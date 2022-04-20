Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.(Barbara Perenic | Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.

Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel’s attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients.

Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been convicted of a single count of murder.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Heavy police presence on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 men injured during shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs military legislation in Columbus
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
I-85 SB shutdown in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes