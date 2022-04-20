Opelika police searching for missing 73-year-old Henry Co. man

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

73-year-old Leroy Marcus was last seen in the 1440 Block of Elm Street around April 10.

Marcus is a Black man and described as 6-feet-tall with a bald head.

He is from Henry County, Georgia, and recently traveled to the Opelika area.

According to authorities, he may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this missing person, you can contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

