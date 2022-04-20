River Dragons to begin playoff run on Friday
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons will begin their FPHL playoff run vs. the winner of the Danbury/Binghamton series on Friday. The River Dragons first home game in the best-of-three semi-finals will be on Sunday.
GAME 1: at DAN/BNG (Friday, 7 ET - TBD)
GAME 2: vs. DAN/BNG (Sunday, 6 ET - Civic Center)
GAME 3: vs. DAN/BNG (Tuesday, 7:30 ET - Civic Center)*
*If necessary
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.