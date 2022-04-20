Signings held at Columbus High

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the seven student-athletes that signed to play college athletics on Wednesday afternoon.

Seven @CHS_GA Blue Devils are signing today! We’ll hear from the signees tonight on @WTVM. pic.twitter.com/yZgUianFN4 — WTVM Sports Leader 9 (@wtvmsports) April 20, 2022

Robert Edwards - Georgia Southern University (Football)

Bridger Jones – Wofford College (Football)

Dermon Richard – Reinhardt University (Football)

Davion Peterson – Reinhardt University (Football)

Damion Brown - Baldwin Wallace University (Football)

Chris Reed – Birmingham Southern College (Football)

Hannah Stubbs – Huntington College (Volleyball)

