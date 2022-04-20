Signings held at Columbus High
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the seven student-athletes that signed to play college athletics on Wednesday afternoon.
Robert Edwards - Georgia Southern University (Football)
Bridger Jones – Wofford College (Football)
Dermon Richard – Reinhardt University (Football)
Davion Peterson – Reinhardt University (Football)
Damion Brown - Baldwin Wallace University (Football)
Chris Reed – Birmingham Southern College (Football)
Hannah Stubbs – Huntington College (Volleyball)
