Advertisement

Signings held at Columbus High

Signing Held at Columbus High
Signing Held at Columbus High
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the seven student-athletes that signed to play college athletics on Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Edwards - Georgia Southern University (Football)

Bridger Jones – Wofford College (Football)

Dermon Richard – Reinhardt University (Football)

Davion Peterson – Reinhardt University (Football)

Damion Brown - Baldwin Wallace University (Football)

Chris Reed – Birmingham Southern College (Football)

Hannah Stubbs – Huntington College (Volleyball)

