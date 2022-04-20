Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

United Way hosts 10th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon in Columbus

The United Way of Natrona County sign.
The United Way of Natrona County sign.(Katie Reed)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, hundreds of women came together for lunch to show the ‘Power of the Purse’.

Hundreds of women filled the St. Luke Ministry Center to support the women who make up a group called United Women.

The purpose was to bring women together, mobilize power and give away scholarships to students in need.

United Way asked participants to bring undergarments to the luncheon to be distributed to the various agencies served by the organization.

Organizers say an undergarment is something we often take for granted, but so many in our community do not have access to the essentials.

“The power of the purse is about women helping women,” said community volunteer Tana McHale.

This was the tenth year for this powerful event.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs military legislation in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 men injured during shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes
The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Aldi begins construction on midtown Columbus location
The campus welcomed students in January.
Mercer plans dedication ceremony, open house for new Columbus med school campus
Harris County Board of Commissioners move to bring back Unified Development Code draft
Harris County Board of Commissioners move to bring back Unified Development Code draft