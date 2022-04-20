United Way hosts 10th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, hundreds of women came together for lunch to show the ‘Power of the Purse’.

Hundreds of women filled the St. Luke Ministry Center to support the women who make up a group called United Women.

The purpose was to bring women together, mobilize power and give away scholarships to students in need.

United Way asked participants to bring undergarments to the luncheon to be distributed to the various agencies served by the organization.

Organizers say an undergarment is something we often take for granted, but so many in our community do not have access to the essentials.

“The power of the purse is about women helping women,” said community volunteer Tana McHale.

This was the tenth year for this powerful event.

