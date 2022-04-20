Warming Up & Staying Dry

Business Break
Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures heading into early Thursday morning won’t be as chilly as they have been the last few days with most spots in the upper 40s and lower 50s The 80s should make a return in many spots by the afternoon, and we’ll stay in the low to mid 80s on Friday with both days staying dry. Thursday, there will be some clouds early in the day, giving way to mostly sunny skies late. At this point, Friday looks sunny overall. The weekend weather looks fantastic - we will deal with highs in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday with no chance of any rain. It will feel very summer-like in some communities, and we can’t rule out some lower 90s in the hot spots. Another storm system will impact the area by Tuesday, but at this point the rain coverage doesn’t look particularly high and we don’t see any big issues with this system. Rainfall totals should be less than a quarter of an inch in most spots. We will see a brief cool-down as the rain moves out with lows in the 40s and lower 50s for the middle through the end of next week, but highs will stay in the 70s and lower 80s.

