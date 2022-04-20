Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Heavy police presence on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 men injured during shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs military legislation in Columbus
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open

Latest News

The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is...
EXPLAINER: Here’s what happens in the post-mask world of travel
A viral video of a little boy being taken into custody and put into a patrol in New York has...
8-year-old detained by police in New York
Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government
The campus welcomed students in January.
Mercer plans dedication ceremony, open house for new Columbus med school campus