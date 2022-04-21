Business Break
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus

3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit arrested three suspects on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street.

On April 20, officers followed up on a recent string of robberies in the Blan Street area.

During the follow-up, detectives heard loud music from a residence. They knew there were several warrants for an individual named Keiveyon Andrews, who resides at that address.

Officials attempted to speak with residents. However, there was no answer.

The S.W.A.T. team then executed a search warrant, and authorities took Andrews and two other individuals into custody without incident.

Andrews’ warrants span from December 2021 to the present time for crimes committed around the Oakland Park area.

The three suspects’ charges are as follows:

Keiveyon Andrews

  • Armed Robbery (4 counts)
  • Aggravated Assault (8 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm (9 counts)
  • Criminal Damage to Property 1st Degree (6 counts)

Treveyon Andrews

  • Armed Robbery (4 counts)
  • Aggravated Assault (4 counts)

Jyquesha Adams (Senate Bill 440)

  • Armed Robbery (4 counts)
  • Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Officials have set a preliminary hearing for April 22 in Recorder’s Court.

