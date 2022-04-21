500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Troopers in Missouri found 500 pounds of packaged marijuana scattered around the road when they responded to a crash on April 20.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-70 in Callaway County. They said no one was seriously injured in the accident.
“You don’t see this every day, but it’s 4/20…,” Highway Patrol posted on Twitter with a picture showing bags and bags of marijuana covering the interstate.
Authorities say two men were arrested and charged with felony first-degree drug trafficking.
