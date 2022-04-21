Auburn Aviation students participate in mock airport disaster drill at airport

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Aviation students got a chance to participate in a mock airport disaster drill at the Auburn University Regional Airport today.

Students from the Auburn Aviation Program planned the drill. The goal was to ensure that everyone was ready for an actual disaster.

The Auburn Fire Department, Police, Regional Airport Staff, and the Auburn Department of Theater and Dance all participated in the drill.

Kate Anderone said this drill would help prepare the students to react calmly rather than panic. She added you want to be ready to go at any instant.

“Basically, what’s going to happen is we’re simulating a runway incursion, where a plane almost hits another plane, so we have a fuselage we got from a junkyard that were going to light on fire to simulate a crash. The fire department is going to come out here and put out the fire, and it’s just the full-scale disaster. So, you’re just going to see emergency plans in action,” said Anderone.

The aviation school set up the drill for the students as a teaching exercise for real-life experiences. It will benefit students after graduation once entering their careers in the airline industry.

