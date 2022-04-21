Clouds and sun today, Big warm up settling into the region

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly cloudy through about midday on this Thursday with a stray shower or two in our northern and western zones through mid morning. More and more sun is expected this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Today marks the first of a series of days in the 80s. Mainly clear and comfortable tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Sunny and getting warmer Friday, right through the weekend, as high pressure sits over the southeastern corner of the United States. High pressure leads to sinking air. In other words, warmer temperatures and dry air is in the forecast. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s Friday with mid 80s over the weekend; there will be a lot more sun than clouds. Don’t forget the sunscreen! Monday looks to be our hottest day with highs in the upper 80s in many places; a couple of the warmest locations could hit 90 degrees; we’ll most likely be within a few degrees of a daily record high. A weak cold front swings through Monday night and Tuesday. There may be just enough moisture to give us a chance for some showers and a few storms. However, moisture looks pretty limited, and rain amounts probably won’t be impressive whatsoever. We’ll have a slight cool down by late Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows back in the upper 40s and 50s.

