Advertisement

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson to host meet and greet Saturday

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson is running to keep his seat.

He is holding a meet and greet this Saturday at the Overflo Beauty & Barber Shop.

This event is open to the public.

He wants to discuss the crime affecting the city and the development of our youth.

The meet and greet starts at 10:30 a.m., and breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

