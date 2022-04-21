Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson to host meet and greet Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson is running to keep his seat.

He is holding a meet and greet this Saturday at the Overflo Beauty & Barber Shop.

This event is open to the public.

He wants to discuss the crime affecting the city and the development of our youth.

The meet and greet starts at 10:30 a.m., and breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

