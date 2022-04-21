Columbus, Phenix City Girls Inc. gearing up for 8th Annual ‘Strong, Smart, and Bold’ Gala

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City is preparing for their big annual gala to celebrate local girls.

It’s called the Strong, Smart, and Bold Gala, which is happening this week.

It’s the 8th annual event, and this year there’s an exceptional keynote speaker, Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper-Dyke.

She is the first woman to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Girls Inc. Development and Marketing Director Cassie Higgins talked to News Leader 9 and told us more about the event.

FULL INTERVIEW:

This Friday, April 22, the gala will be at Green Island Country Club.

The Strong, Smart, & Bold Gala is Girls Inc.’s biggest fundraising event.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.