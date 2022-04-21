Business Break
Columbus Tech, Mercer University partner to help students pursue Bachelor’s Degree

Columbus Technical College
Columbus Technical College((Source: Columbus Technical College))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Throughout the pandemic, we told you about the shortage of nurses and healthcare professionals across the nation.

Now two local colleges are working together to help students in their education journey.

Mercer University and Columbus Technical College (CTC) signed a new articulation agreement today.

Under the agreement, CTC students can pursue a Bachelor’s Degree from Mercer’s College of Education plus the College of Professional Advancement and School of Business.

Eligible programs include Health Informatics and Healthcare Leadership, Criminal Justice, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Early Learning Development, etc.

Mercer University President William D. Underwood expressed, “I think we can work together with Columbus Technical to jointly endeavor to in power the lives of students.”

The agreement also includes several measures that will strengthen the partnership between the institutions. It will support qualified CTC students’ efficient and smooth transition into Bachelor’s Degree programs at Mercer.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

