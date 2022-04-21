Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Commissioner Gary Black visits Midtown Columbus in campaign to become Ga. Senator

(WALB)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The countdown to the election is on.

Candidates are on the campaign trail trying to win your vote.

Today Gary Black made a stop in Columbus.

He is running for a Georgia Senate seat in the Republican Primary. The winner of this race will face off with Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.

People came out to the Wicked Hen in Midtown to hear where the candidate stands on the issues.

Black says he’s building a grassroots movement to win back the U.S. Senate. Currently, he holds the position of Georgia’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

He also says we need to make the tax cuts placed by former President Trump permanent.

The Senate hopeful believes in pro-life and that life begins at conception.

When it comes to the southern border, he supports zero amnesties. Additionally, he says critical race theory must not enter our classrooms.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for child sex offender
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp signs military legislation in Columbus
I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes

Latest News

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson to host meet and greet Saturday
Congressman Sanford Bishop drops off generous check Columbus’s Urban League
Congressman Sanford Bishop drops off generous check to Columbus’ Urban League
Congressman Sanford Bishop makes campaign stop in the Fountain City
Congressman Sanford Bishop makes campaign stop in the Fountain City
While the day has arrived to pay your federal taxes, Alabama has an automatic six-month...
New tax relief laws help Alabamians save money