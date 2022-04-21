Commissioner Gary Black visits Midtown Columbus in campaign to become Ga. Senator

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The countdown to the election is on.

Candidates are on the campaign trail trying to win your vote.

Today Gary Black made a stop in Columbus.

He is running for a Georgia Senate seat in the Republican Primary. The winner of this race will face off with Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.

People came out to the Wicked Hen in Midtown to hear where the candidate stands on the issues.

Black says he’s building a grassroots movement to win back the U.S. Senate. Currently, he holds the position of Georgia’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

He also says we need to make the tax cuts placed by former President Trump permanent.

The Senate hopeful believes in pro-life and that life begins at conception.

When it comes to the southern border, he supports zero amnesties. Additionally, he says critical race theory must not enter our classrooms.

