A fan’s guide to cheering on the Columbus Lions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Arena football is back in Columbus starting this weekend!

The Columbus Lions will kick off their season on Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Sharks. The Lions’ homefield is inside the Columbus Civic Center.

Doors open one hour prior to games - 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fans will be given Kinetic Credit Union magnet schedules upon entry.

Fans will also get the full football experience as there will be a tailgate area set up from 5 - 7 p.m. outside of the Civic Center! The Lions will make an appearance to give the fans a chance to meet the new team ahead of the season.

Below is the full list of the Lions’ season:

Everything you need to know about the Columbus Lions (Source: Columbus Lions)

A common question if you’ve never attended a Lions game is, “What is arena football?” No worries. We’ve got an answer for that.

[Click here for everything you need to know on arena football and rules.]

Below is the roster for the team:

The Civic Center is back to full capacity this season.

To buy tickets, season tickets, or even the new 2022 VIP suite tickets, click HERE.

