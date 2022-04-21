Business Break
A fan’s guide to cheering on the Columbus Lions

((Source: WTVM))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Arena football is back in Columbus starting this weekend!

The Columbus Lions will kick off their season on Saturday, April 23, at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Sharks. The Lions’ homefield is inside the Columbus Civic Center.

Doors open one hour prior to games - 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fans will be given Kinetic Credit Union magnet schedules upon entry.

Fans will also get the full football experience as there will be a tailgate area set up from 5 - 7 p.m. outside of the Civic Center! The Lions will make an appearance to give the fans a chance to meet the new team ahead of the season.

Below is the full list of the Lions’ season:

Everything you need to know about the Columbus Lions
A common question if you’ve never attended a Lions game is, “What is arena football?” No worries. We’ve got an answer for that.

[Click here for everything you need to know on arena football and rules.]

Below is the roster for the team:

Everything you need to know about the Columbus Lions
The Civic Center is back to full capacity this season.

To buy tickets, season tickets, or even the new 2022 VIP suite tickets, click HERE.

