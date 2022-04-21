Former CSU professor tackles sexual abuse and PTSD in new film

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -

In light of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a film director with ties to Columbus is making waves with a short film about the effects the act can have on survivors.

The movie titled “Garage” allowed Film director Aaron Sanders to demonstrate what it’s like to live with PTSD from untreated childhood trauma like sexual assault and abuse. The film won Best Drama Short at the 2021 Atlanta Underground Film Festival.

Sanders a former professor at Columbus state university told News Leader 9 during his time here in 2016 through 2018, is when he began to show signs of PTSD which stemmed from his own personal experience with sexual abuse as a child.

The film showcases just how severe the aftereffects of PTSD can be for someone who experiences trauma as a child leading into adulthood. He said creating the film was a form of therapy, helping him get his feelings out while helping other survivors.

“When I finally knew that it was connected to my dramatic event, what was going on for me, I didn’t know what to do,” said Writer and Director of Garage Aaron Sander. “I decided that the best way to get this out to as many people as possible was to make a film and try and document what it felt like for me to live with this stuff. I’m trying to show people what that’s like as a way of starting a conversation that might get them to seek out the right help for them.”

A report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Children’s Bureau found that over 9 percent of victimized children were sexually assaulted AND About one in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.

Sanders said since the film has been shown he’s received a lot of positive feedback and he’s even had survivors reach out to him saying the film has helped them.

For more information on how to see Garage the movie you can head to dissectionmedia.com

