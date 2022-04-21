Business Break
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect arrested for murder in Columbus faced a judge today.

Police issued a murder warrant on April 10 for Donnell Russell. On April 19, officials apprehended the suspect and took him into custody.

During his arrest, authorities additionally charged Russell with possession of crack cocaine.

Today, he appeared in Recorder’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Investigators presented police bodycam footage to the court that showed the victim, David Brown, saying, “OG just shot me.”

OG is the street name Russell is known by.

That was the information that led to Russell’s arrest.

Recorder’s Court set a $1,500 bond for the cocaine arrest, and Superior Court will arrange the bond for the other charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convict.

