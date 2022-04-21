Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn to host TopGolf Live through Sunday

(WRDW)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are a golf lover or if there’s room for improvement with your swing, there’s an opportunity to tee it up inside a fan-favorite football stadium in Auburn.

At the Jordan Hare Stadium, TopGolf hosts an event for Auburn students, residents, or out of towners to swing some clubs at the iconic football stadium.

Auburn is just one stop on the TopGolf Live Stadium Tour in Auburn’s iconic Jordan Hare Stadium.

TopGolf is a high-tech golf experience with 70 permanent locations all across the country.

It really doesn’t matter whether you’re an avid golfer or even if you’ve never picked up a golf club before. Anyone can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience hitting golf balls onto the football field.

Auburn Athletics Director of Strategic Communications Jeff Shearer says so many memories have been made at Jordan Hare Stadium, and this TopGolf experience will allow fans to create more.

“Whether they are great at golf or whether they are beginners like so many of us, come out here with the family or a group of friends and just make a memory. Just spend an hour hitting balls, aiming at targets, checking out your score seeing how you do against your buddies.”

TopGolf employee Joshua Mannings says TopGolf Live is a pop-up driving range in large stadiums throughout the county. He says they are expecting around 1,000 players over the weekend. They will be here until Sunday, April 24.

“We’ve got a fan zone for participants, we’ve got an open bar, concessions. You can either find tickets at TopGolfLive.com or University or Auburns website. Opening at 11 a.m. and ending around 9:20.”

There are three ranges of targets on the field from 40, 80, and the big one, 120 yards away. “And there’s technology inside the golf ball that will track your shot and score you according to how close you are to the targets.”

There’s been speculation that a permanent TopGolf location could be opening in the area. The big question is, is there any truth to the hype?

“There may be some coming to the area were always expanding, but there are no concrete plans as of now, hopefully, in the near future, we’ll have one nearby.”

It is a fun experience to play in this iconic Auburn stadium and if you are interested in tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Aldi begins construction on midtown Columbus location
I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes
Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death

Latest News

Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Thieves steal catalytic converter from local Phenix City church van
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
A fan’s guide to cheering on the Columbus Lions