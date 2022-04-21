Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn to host TopGolf Live through Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are a golf lover or if there’s room for improvement with your swing, there’s an opportunity to tee it up inside a fan-favorite football stadium in Auburn.

At the Jordan Hare Stadium, TopGolf hosts an event for Auburn students, residents, or out of towners to swing some clubs at the iconic football stadium.

Auburn is just one stop on the TopGolf Live Stadium Tour in Auburn’s iconic Jordan Hare Stadium.

TopGolf is a high-tech golf experience with 70 permanent locations all across the country.

It really doesn’t matter whether you’re an avid golfer or even if you’ve never picked up a golf club before. Anyone can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience hitting golf balls onto the football field.

Auburn Athletics Director of Strategic Communications Jeff Shearer says so many memories have been made at Jordan Hare Stadium, and this TopGolf experience will allow fans to create more.

“Whether they are great at golf or whether they are beginners like so many of us, come out here with the family or a group of friends and just make a memory. Just spend an hour hitting balls, aiming at targets, checking out your score seeing how you do against your buddies.”

TopGolf employee Joshua Mannings says TopGolf Live is a pop-up driving range in large stadiums throughout the county. He says they are expecting around 1,000 players over the weekend. They will be here until Sunday, April 24.

“We’ve got a fan zone for participants, we’ve got an open bar, concessions. You can either find tickets at TopGolfLive.com or University or Auburns website. Opening at 11 a.m. and ending around 9:20.”

There are three ranges of targets on the field from 40, 80, and the big one, 120 yards away. “And there’s technology inside the golf ball that will track your shot and score you according to how close you are to the targets.”

There’s been speculation that a permanent TopGolf location could be opening in the area. The big question is, is there any truth to the hype?

“There may be some coming to the area were always expanding, but there are no concrete plans as of now, hopefully, in the near future, we’ll have one nearby.”

It is a fun experience to play in this iconic Auburn stadium and if you are interested in tickets, click here.

