Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Keeping with the Warming Trend Through Monday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, things were not as chilly early this morning compared to earlier this week - we recovered to the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, and the warm temperatures will continue to stick around through the end of the week with low to mid 80s on Friday and plenty of sunshine. The weekend will feature mid to upper 80s with a few clouds around on Saturday and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday. Both days will be dry, and Monday could be even warmer with upper in many spots. Some of the normally warmer places could be in the lower 90s on Sunday or Monday. The next storm system looks to impact the area by next Tuesday, but the coverage doesn’t appear to be very high - we’ll say 20-40%. Severe weather is not anticipated, and rainfall totals should come in less than a quarter of an inch. Highs will drop back briefly next Wednesday into the upper 70s and lower 80s, and overnight lows by the middle and end of next week will be in the 40s in spots. The forecast looks to remain dry through the end of next week (once we get past the Tuesday rain event).

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Aldi begins construction on midtown Columbus location
I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes
Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death

Latest News

Clouds and sun today with highs near 80!
Clouds and sun today, Big warm up settling into the region
Clouds and a stray shower in spots gives way to more sunshine by the end of the day. Today...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warming Up & Staying Dry
The warm up starts this afternoon with highs in the 70s! Highs in the 80s are coming starting...
The chill being replaced by a significant warm up in the days ahead