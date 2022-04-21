Keeping with the Warming Trend Through Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, things were not as chilly early this morning compared to earlier this week - we recovered to the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, and the warm temperatures will continue to stick around through the end of the week with low to mid 80s on Friday and plenty of sunshine. The weekend will feature mid to upper 80s with a few clouds around on Saturday and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday. Both days will be dry, and Monday could be even warmer with upper in many spots. Some of the normally warmer places could be in the lower 90s on Sunday or Monday. The next storm system looks to impact the area by next Tuesday, but the coverage doesn’t appear to be very high - we’ll say 20-40%. Severe weather is not anticipated, and rainfall totals should come in less than a quarter of an inch. Highs will drop back briefly next Wednesday into the upper 70s and lower 80s, and overnight lows by the middle and end of next week will be in the 40s in spots. The forecast looks to remain dry through the end of next week (once we get past the Tuesday rain event).

