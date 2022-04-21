Business Break
LaGrange police identify suspect connected to attempted robbery

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have identified one theft suspect in an attempted robbery Tuesday.

On April 19, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Quantorius Whitlow followed a customer outside of the Bank of America located at 200 Main Street, where he attempted to steal a large some of cash.

Police say the customer was injured during the struggle but refused to let go of the money. Whitlow left in a black Nissan Altima Alabama Tag #10BH350 that was later identified and processed.

Whitlow currently has warrants for robbery and aggravated assault through the LaGrange Police Department.

LaGrange police also say at the time of this offense, Whitlow was not probation, but was on bond for a drug offense in Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621.

