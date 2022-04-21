Mercer Medicine holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility in Hamiliton

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercer Medicine, the primary care practice and division of Mercer University School of Medicine, held a ribbon-cutting today for a new facility in Harris County.

These clinics provide an educational component for rural physicians, management services and assistance in the placement of future physicians.

After the ribbon, they opened their doors for the public to look around their facility.

Mercer opened its first rural health clinic in Plains, Georgia, in July 2018.

They’ve now opened five facilities since to continue delivering on its commitment to meet the healthcare needs of rural Georgians.

“For the community, it’s just our way of fulfilling our mission to provide access to care, and we mean quality care to the local community,” said Interim COO Kimberly Pitts

Dean of Mercer School of Medicine Jean Sumner, M.D. added, “This is an example of leadership. The community recognized an issue, and they came together and invited us to work with them to solve a problem.”

The new clinic in Hamilton will offer primary care, x-rays, lab, immunizations and telehealth services Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

