Parents challenge law outlawing treatment of trans kids

Parents of transgender teens have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn an Alabama law that makes...
Parents of transgender teens have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn an Alabama law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.(MGN)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Parents of transgender teens have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn an Alabama law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.

The new lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Montgomery federal court several days after two previous lawsuits were withdrawn.

Plaintiffs in the suit are four families with children diagnosed as being transgender, ranging from ages 12 to 17, two doctors and a clergy member.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

