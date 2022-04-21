St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School to hold ‘red carpet’ event for kindergarten rock-star readers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School is holding a red carpet event for the kindergarten rock-star readers!

Lights, camera, action. On Friday, April 22, at 9:30 a.m., a red carpet will be rolled out to celebrate students who read one million or more words during the school year.

The best part of the event? All kindergarten students are included!

The kids will arrive to the event in a limousine with a police escort and will be greeted by paparazzi - we call them parents - for autographs!

Kindergarten students are celebrated during the school’s annual Millionaire Bash in the spring.

