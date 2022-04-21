Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect was arrested in Phenix City Wednesday afternoon.

On April 10, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Columbus offices were dispatched to Fort Benning Road in reference to gunfire. Police arrived and located Marque Humber and Nakevius Petty suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported both victims to the hospital.

Both victims later died from their injuries in the emergency room.

On April 11, probable cause was established, and warrants were obtained for Elijah Smith for the following:

2 counts of murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

On April 20, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force assisted the Phenix City Police Department and FBI’s Task Force with the arrest of Elijah Smith for murder.

Smith was transported to the Russell County Jail without incident and is awaiting extradition to Muscogee County.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sergeant Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345 or email him at thill@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.