Thieves steal catalytic converter from local Phenix City church van

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Thieves are targeting catalytic converters again, and Woodland Baptist Church is one of many recent victims.

A few weeks ago, church officials said their church van’s catalytic converter was stolen. Then, a couple of weeks later, the thieves went back again.

According to the church, a dark gray Chevy Traverse with possible front-end damage on the passenger side is likely the getaway vehicle. They add it has running boards with chrome trim.

People steal catalytic converters because they are valuable to scrap metal dealers. They contain precious metals, including rhodium and platinum.

