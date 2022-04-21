Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Thieves steal catalytic converter from local Phenix City church van

(wvir)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Thieves are targeting catalytic converters again, and Woodland Baptist Church is one of many recent victims.

A few weeks ago, church officials said their church van’s catalytic converter was stolen. Then, a couple of weeks later, the thieves went back again.

According to the church, a dark gray Chevy Traverse with possible front-end damage on the passenger side is likely the getaway vehicle. They add it has running boards with chrome trim.

People steal catalytic converters because they are valuable to scrap metal dealers. They contain precious metals, including rhodium and platinum.

Keep with News Leader 9 to stay updated on this case out of the Phenix City area.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Aldi begins construction on midtown Columbus location
I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes
Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death

Latest News

Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn to host TopGolf Live through Sunday
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
A fan’s guide to cheering on the Columbus Lions