YMCA in Columbus to kick off summer with annual “Healthy Kids Day”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - YMCA in Columbus is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day next weekend.

On April 30, the Y is encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success.

The day-long event will feature activities such as games, pool time, group fitness classes, inflatables, food vendors, arts and crafts, competitions, and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

Healthy Kids Day is set to take place at the John P. Thayer YMCA - located at 24 14th Street - from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, contact John P. Thayer YMCA at 706-322-8269 or click HERE.

The Y is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022.

