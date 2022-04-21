Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

YMCA in Columbus to kick off summer with annual “Healthy Kids Day”

Columbus YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
Columbus YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - YMCA in Columbus is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day next weekend.

On April 30, the Y is encouraging families to take a moment to help kids be kids and set them up for a summer of success.

The day-long event will feature activities such as games, pool time, group fitness classes, inflatables, food vendors, arts and crafts, competitions, and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home.

Healthy Kids Day is set to take place at the John P. Thayer YMCA - located at 24 14th Street - from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, contact John P. Thayer YMCA at 706-322-8269 or click HERE.

The Y is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Aldi begins construction on midtown Columbus location
I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes
Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open
Phenix City businessman battles against city council to keep local mechanic shop open

Latest News

Columbus Rivercenter premieres hit Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson to host meet and greet Saturday
Commissioner Gary Black visits Midtown Columbus in campaign to become Ga. Senator
Mercer Medicine holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility in Hamiliton