11th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Ride to be held Saturday featuring Bo Jackson, special guest

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - More than one thousand people will be in Lee and Macon County tomorrow for the 11th annual Bo Bikes Bama charity ride.

Bo Jackson started this ride to honor the lives lost during the 2011 tornado on April 27. Jackson spent five days following the path of the tornados helping those families after disaster struck.

Bo Bikes Bama supports the Governors Emergency Relief Fund, which has repaired hundreds of homes and funded community storm shelters in Alabama.

Jackson says creating this ride to help raise money was the least he could do after the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak claimed the lives of 240 Alabamians.

“I was thinking to things I could do that involved the community and involved the public that we could all give back at the same time. And everyone knows how to ride a bike… and if you don’t you need to go back to Mars.”

Bo Bikes Bama volunteer Julie Ward says today the group started with a VIP ride including 15 riders with Bo leading. It was a 20-mile bike ride ending at Jordan Hare Stadium for a private tour and lunch with Bo himself.

“We have the 60-mile ride, and a 20-mile ride. We also have a reception tonight so even if you don’t like to ride a bike there’s something for you do to support the cause as well.”

Bike rider Jan Fridrichsen says he started riding with Bo Bikes Bama in 2015 when his wife passed away a year before. He says it’s a way to remember her and give back.

“What better way than to go out and to raise money for a good cause of constructing tornado shelters and helping people clean up tornado messes and when I heard of Bo Bikes Bama, I said yeah that’s perfect for me.”

Jackson will be leading and riding both the 20 and 60-mile rides, so I asked him his secret to keeping up with all of this bike riding.

“My secret is to make sure I partner up people smarter than me and let them do all the work and I’m just the one out in front… that’s how you do it.”

Jackson says that fellow Heisman winner Desmond Howard will be joining him for both bike rides this year, but everyone should come out and support all the riders bright and early Saturday morning.

To help donate, click here.

