Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces mayoral endorsements

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In the Alabama Gubernatorial Race, Incumbent Governor Kay Ivey announced her mayoral endorsements from our area.

Mayor Ron Anders of Auburn, Gary Fuller of Opelika and F.L. “Bubba” Copeland from Smiths Station endorse Ivey as she runs to keep her seat.

Ivey thanked the mayors for their endorsements and all they do for their communities, saying, “These mayors have helped bring industry leaders to our state, which in return has created high-paying opportunities for our citizens.”

You can cast your vote for mayor in either Alabama or Georgia on May 24.

