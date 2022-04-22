Auburn hospitality students organize, host 27th Annual Hospitality Gala

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University College of Human Science Hospitality Management Program hosted its 27th annual gala event at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

Forty-five students have organized The Hospitality Gala event. They’ve been planning, designing and preparing for several months.

Since the pandemic, three years have passed since the last gala, and this year was a sold-out affair.

The event included a four-course meal prepared by world-renowned chefs and winemakers and a live auction to support the Auburn Alabama Hospitality Management Program.

The evening included guests like Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell, awarded the Horst Schulze Award for excellence in hospitality, and Auburn Hospitality Management alumna Catherine Wayman, who received an award for outstanding alumni.

“The training of Auburn University gives these young people is the best in the world and soon they are going to have the facilities that no other entity no other university, institution has anything like or anything under one roof. So Auburn is in a great position now, but in just a couple of months, its going to be a whole new world.”

Sentell said this event was a way for the Auburn students of the Human Science Hospitality Management to experience a real gala and put their hard work and knowledge to the test.

