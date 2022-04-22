Business Break
Weekend traffic safety alert for Auburn, surrounding areas

Auburn Rodeo to be held may cause delayed traffic Saturday
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In addition to the Bo Bikes Bama Ride, the Auburn Rodeo is happening tomorrow, April 23.

The annual concert takes place at Sistrunk Farms, located on Highway 80 near the Macon County and Lee County Line.

Headliners for the concert include Koe Wetzel and Zach Bryan.

If you are not going to the concert, you may want to consider taking I-85 rather than Highway 80 tomorrow.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says his deputies will work to handle the extra traffic.

“Just those general areas there, we just ask people to please drive carefully and slow down and be on the alert for others on the roadway, and we will be out, and we will be particularly looking for any issues for impaired driving.”

The Old 280 Boogie will be in Waverly tomorrow also.

The music begins at 11 a.m. at the Standard Deluxe. Tickets are $65 for Saturday and $25 for Sunday.

