Auburn University to dedicate statue of Baseball Hall of Famer, Columbus native

Former Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas, the lone Southeastern Conference player in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, will have a statue in his honor at Plainsman Park - this comes after approval was completed during the Auburn University Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, April 22.

“I am extremely humbled and thrilled to be honored with a statue at Auburn University where it all began,” Thomas said. “Thank you to Allen Greene, head coach Butch Thompson, the Athletic Department and the Board of Trustees for placing me among a few Auburn elites. Thank you for selecting me as Auburn’s first baseball player to receive this special recognition.”

The dedication of the statue will take place during the 2023 Auburn baseball season.

Thomas is a native of Columbus, Georgia. He played baseball at Auburn as a first baseman from 1987-89 and was a tight end under Coach Pat Dye’s football team, lettering as a freshman in 1986. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

“At Auburn I became a man. I was blessed to have Coach Pat Dye and his staff who pushed me to new heights and instilled football toughness and a will to win that I never knew existed,” Thomas said. “I was also lucky enough to have Coach Hal Baird and his baseball staff to help mold and prepare me for the next level. My Hall of Fame career that followed resulted from hard work, dedication and commitment. I was also taught at Auburn that there are no shortcuts to success, all of which I carry with me to this day. War Damn Eagle!”

During his Auburn career, Thomas was a three-time All-SEC performer and was a consensus All-American as a junior in 1989. He led the conference in hitting in 1988 and 1989 with .385 and .403 batting averages, respectively. His 21 home runs led the league in 1987. He is the only Auburn player in program history to win the team Triple Crown twice and led the team in home runs and RBIs in each of his three seasons.

Thomas was the seventh overall pick of the 1989 Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago White Sox and played 19 years, including 16 with the White Sox before concluding his career with Oakland and Toronto.

He is the only player in major league history with seven consecutive seasons (1991-97) with at least a .300 batting average, 100 runs batted in, 100 runs scored, 100 walks and 20 home runs.

Thomas and Hall of Famers Mel Ott, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams are the only players in baseball history to have a .300 average with 500 home runs, 1,500 RBIs, 1,000 runs scored and 1,500 walks in his career.

Specific detailed information about the statue location and dedication date will be announced in the future.

