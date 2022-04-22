Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on...
FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in younger grades.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate their future.

The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state.

A new law targets Disney. (Source: CNN/WESH/WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT/WPTV/WFTS/WILL LARKINS/MY FLORIDA CHANNEL/WJHG/Facebook/Gov. Ron DeSantis)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Aldi begins construction on midtown Columbus location
Thieves steal catalytic converter from local Phenix City church van

Latest News

Michael Nance petitions Supreme Court to hear complex death row case asking for execution by...
Supreme Court to hear complex death row case
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s candidacy challenged at hearing