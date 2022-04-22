Fort Benning hosts community event in honor of Earth Day

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - To celebrate Earth Day, Fort Benning hosted an event where the community could come and learn about the environment and ways to help keep it clean and healthy.

Participants included Columbus Public Works, Columbus State University, Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, and others.

Those in attendance were able to tie-dye t-shirts and learn about the importance of recycling and keeping our waterways clean.

We can do many things in our lives that will help keep our waterways clean, including properly disposing of chemicals, not overusing pesticides and fertilizers, and using lawn care practices that help prevent erosion.

