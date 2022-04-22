Fort Benning hosts inclusive field day for students in the Chattahoochee Valley

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Fort Benning held a field day for families.

It’s the 3rd Annual Tri-Community Exceptional Family Member event.

Leaders from the Maneuver Center of Excellence and the local community gathered at York Field and Smith Gym.

The event allowed special education students to participate in sporting activities. In addition, it was designed to enable everyone to have fun.

Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Russell and Harris County school systems participated.

“What a great day, right. 1,500 athletes from all across the Chattahoochee Valley, coming in from schools on the Alabama, Harris County, Muscogee County - all 1,500 athletes came here to compete against themselves. Against themselves, one another to just have a great day today,” said Michael Beverly. “If you notices when those kids walled through that ribbon... It just brightens up their day so this event is a day where it’s all about the kids.”

The event ended with a jump by the Fort Benning Wings Parachute team and a medals presentation to all the children who participated.

