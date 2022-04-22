Harris County invites community to GOP commission forum for district candidates

HARRIS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Harris County held a commission forum for candidates running for each district.

It was hosted by the county’s Republican party at the VSW Post 10558 in Cataula.

The community was invited to ask the candidates questions about what they plan to bring to the table.

There are three candidates in District 1, including Incumbent Andrew Zuemer.

Two people, Harry Bannister, Jr. and Greg Gantt, are running for District 3.

Rob Grant is unopposed in District 2.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.