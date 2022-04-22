How Auburn High’s Charlie Sexton became a track star

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn High School is getting ready for the AHSAA state track meet in just three short weeks. That’s where you are going to find standout sprinter Charlie Sexton.

Sexton did not join the track team until his Junior year of high school. In fact, he thought that his future plans involved him playing soccer in college. Now, with one season under his belt, he is the 2022 60M dash indoor state champion and is ranked number one in the state for the 100M and 200M dash. He is also a part of the 4x100M relay team that is ranked number one.

Sexton is committed to run track at Auburn University.

“It’s awesome, I didn’t know where I was going to go to college. Wow I get to run for an awesome school and it’s literally right up the street. I still get to put on the Auburn stuff you know,” says Sexton.

CONGRATS🥇: Charlie Sexton, an @AHSAuburnTigers senior, earned an individual State Championship this past weekend in Birmingham!

Sexton won the Class 7A Indoor 60-Meter Dash with a time of 6.84 seconds while setting a new personal best and an Auburn High record in the process. pic.twitter.com/y9ZRzINPU9 — Auburn City Schools (@AuburnCityEdu) February 8, 2022

