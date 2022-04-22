Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

How Auburn High’s Charlie Sexton became a track star

By Caroline Grace and Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn High School is getting ready for the AHSAA state track meet in just three short weeks. That’s where you are going to find standout sprinter Charlie Sexton.

Sexton did not join the track team until his Junior year of high school. In fact, he thought that his future plans involved him playing soccer in college. Now, with one season under his belt, he is the 2022 60M dash indoor state champion and is ranked number one in the state for the 100M and 200M dash. He is also a part of the 4x100M relay team that is ranked number one.

Sexton is committed to run track at Auburn University.

“It’s awesome, I didn’t know where I was going to go to college. Wow I get to run for an awesome school and it’s literally right up the street. I still get to put on the Auburn stuff you know,” says Sexton.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
The discount retailer will occupy a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Aldi begins construction on midtown Columbus location
I-85 SB reopens in Auburn, Opelika after several crashes
Columbus sisters win prize from AFV
Columbus sisters win prize from ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death
Man arrested on murder warrant for Fort Benning Rd. shooting death

Latest News

A fan’s guide to cheering on the Columbus Lions
College signings held at Columbus High
College signings held at Columbus High
River Dragons to begin playoff run on Friday
River Dragons to begin playoff run on Friday
Top one hundred players in the country receive and invite.
Kelton Smith selected for All American Bowl Game