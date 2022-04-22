Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mercer School of Medicine hosts ceremony, open house for new Columbus campus

Mercer University School of Medicine Columbus
Mercer University School of Medicine Columbus(Source: Mercer University)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercer University hosted a Public Dedication Ceremony and Open House for their School of Medicine’s Columbus campus.

Mercer first announced that the campus would be coming to Columbus in May 2019.

Eventually, it will equal the size of its campuses in Macon and Savannah, Georgia.

More than 60 percent of graduates currently practice in Georgia, and more than 80 percent are practicing in rural medically underserved areas of the Peach State.

“The support that Columbus gives Mercer, this leadership here the hospital system has come together to change West Ga. for the better,” said Jean R. Sumner, dean of the School of Medicine.

The college also offers Master’s Degrees in Preclinical Sciences and Biomedical Sciences, plus a Ph.D. in Rural Health Sciences and a Master’s Degree in Family Therapy in Macon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces mayoral endorsements
Thieves steal catalytic converter from local Phenix City church van

Latest News

11th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Ride to be held Saturday featuring Bo Jackson, special guest
Auburn Rodeo to be held may cause delayed traffic Saturday
Weekend traffic safety alert for Auburn, surrounding areas
Auburn hospitality students organize, host 27th Annual Hospitality Gala
Auburn hospitality students organize, host 27th Annual Hospitality Gala
WNBA Legend, Hall of Famer hosts coaches clinic at Girls Inc. in Columbus
WNBA Legend, Hall of Famer hosts coaches clinic at Girls Inc. in Columbus