Mercer School of Medicine hosts ceremony, open house for new Columbus campus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercer University hosted a Public Dedication Ceremony and Open House for their School of Medicine’s Columbus campus.

Mercer first announced that the campus would be coming to Columbus in May 2019.

Eventually, it will equal the size of its campuses in Macon and Savannah, Georgia.

More than 60 percent of graduates currently practice in Georgia, and more than 80 percent are practicing in rural medically underserved areas of the Peach State.

“The support that Columbus gives Mercer, this leadership here the hospital system has come together to change West Ga. for the better,” said Jean R. Sumner, dean of the School of Medicine.

The college also offers Master’s Degrees in Preclinical Sciences and Biomedical Sciences, plus a Ph.D. in Rural Health Sciences and a Master’s Degree in Family Therapy in Macon.

