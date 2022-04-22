Muscogee County chief deputy coroner announces retirement plans
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is announcing the retirement of one of their own.
On Friday, April 22, from 1 - 3 p.m., the coroner’s office will be hosting a retirement celebration for Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley - known as Foots.
Freeman has 40 total years of public safety service - 36 of those years, he was certified with the City of Columbus as an EMS technician, and he served 21 years as a deputy coroner.
The celebration will be held at the Public Safety Building located at 510 10th Street in Columbus.
