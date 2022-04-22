Muscogee County chief deputy coroner announces retirement plans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is announcing the retirement of one of their own.

On Friday, April 22, from 1 - 3 p.m., the coroner’s office will be hosting a retirement celebration for Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley - known as Foots.

Freeman has 40 total years of public safety service - 36 of those years, he was certified with the City of Columbus as an EMS technician, and he served 21 years as a deputy coroner.

The celebration will be held at the Public Safety Building located at 510 10th Street in Columbus.

