Advertisement

Opelika City Schools names new principal for Opelika High School(Source: Opelika City Schools)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools has named a new principal for the high school.

Kelli Fischer has been selected as the new principal of Opelika High School. Fischer currently serves as an assistant principal at OHS.

“I am completely humbled and honored to be selected as the next principal of Opelika High School,” said Fischer. “My family and I love being part of the Opelika City Schools and the community and I look forward to continuing the great work being done at OHS. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude at the opportunity to lead such a dynamic group of teachers, students, and staff.”

Fischer earned her Bachelor of Science degree in secondary social science education from Auburn University in 2011 and her Master of Education degree in instructional leadership and administration from Troy University in 2016.

She began her education career at Phenix City Intermediate School in August 2011 and continued her career at Smiths Station High School from 2012-2016.

Fischer has been an assistant principal at Opelika High School since July 2016.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

