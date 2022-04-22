Russell Co. High School’s JROTC to compete in national championship in D.C.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Young people in Russell County are making history for the area, and soon they will take their talents to our nation’s capitol.

Some Russell County High School JROTC cadets will compete in the Academic and Leadership Team Nationals.

From the entire country, just 40 Army JROTC teams will head to Washington, D.C., this summer for the Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship.

One of them is from right here at home in Russell County.

“Our whole team works so well together, and we’re ready to show little ol’ Russell County can do something huge,” said Russell County JROTC student Gracie Griffiths.

This makes two years in a row that Russell County High School has advanced to the finals, and in return, the group gets the trip to Washington, D.C., to compete further. Additionally, all expenses are covered.

“Sgt. Major is a big, big reason we’ve made it this far. He’s very encouraging,” said Kyra Brinkerhoff, another JROTC student.

Instructor of the program CSM Darrin Jones said, “A legacy is being set for this program. The team is very talented and extremely competitive.”

The competition covers various topics and is designed to help JROTC students become better members of society.

Lacey Campbell said, “ROTC will teach a lot of life skills.” Madison Snodgrass added, “We’re just expecting to go in and do our best.”

