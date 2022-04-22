Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man, last seen April 10
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
James Patrick Morgan was last seen on April 10 - in the area of 552 Waterview Drive. Morgan was seen driving a silver GMC Canyon with tag number CQM9448.
Deputies say Morgan does have a medical history and minor memory loss.
If you have seen him or his car please call 911.
