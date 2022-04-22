Troup County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man, last seen April 10

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

James Patrick Morgan was last seen on April 10 - in the area of 552 Waterview Drive. Morgan was seen driving a silver GMC Canyon with tag number CQM9448.

Deputies say Morgan does have a medical history and minor memory loss.

If you have seen him or his car please call 911.

