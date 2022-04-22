Very warm and sunny through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are kicking off our warmest stretch of the year so far with a string of afternoons well into the 80s! Sunny and plenty warm today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mid 80s will be more common Saturday and Sunday with more sun than clouds. Late nights and early mornings will be clear and mild with lows in the mid 50s to near 60 this weekend. Monday is still on track to be our hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 80s; there is a chance for some for a couple of the warmer spots to hit 90. Keep in mind, the record high for the date is 91, so we’ll be within a few degrees of that most likely. A slow moving front finally moves through Tuesday. That gives us a brief potential for a few showers and storms. Rain coverage looks to be around 30 to 40% right now so certainly many of you may get missed; those who don’t, probably will get less than a tenth of an inch! Severe weather is not expected at this time and we’ll be drying out again after that. It will be a little cooler late Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. We are expecting another warm up late next week and next weekend.

