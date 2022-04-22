Business Break
Weekend Weather Looking Very Warm & Dry

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the area with a good supply of sunshine each day. Grab the sunscreen if you have any plans outside and get ready for some summer-like weather without all the humidity! The weather will stay very warm heading into Monday with the potential for some of the normally hotter spots to see lower 90s for both Sunday and Monday. Our next storm system will still impact the area on Tuesday of next week, and some storms are possible even though the overall rain coverage will be between 30-50%. Some may not get wet at all, and rainfall totals will generally be less than a quarter of an inch. We will see the overnight lows cool down into the 40s for next Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s after the rain moves out. We will again warm things up to the mid to upper 80s late next week and into NEXT weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

